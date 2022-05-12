0
2022 World Cup: Ghana is in a tough group but we can survive – Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey 1.png Bernard Tekpetey

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has admitted the Black Stars pitted in a tough group but is confident about their chances ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Black Stars defeated Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two-legged clash to secure qualification to the biggest soccer mundial.

It will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the World Cup and have been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Ghana will open their campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal before taking on Son Heung Min’s South Korea and a final date against Luis Suarez, Uruguay.

In an interview, Tekpetey admitted Ghana is in a tough group and has therefore cautioned against underestimating their opponent.

According to him, the four-time African champions can survive in their group if things are done right.

“We shouldn’t underestimate any country because they didn’t qualify just by fluke. Our opponents will fear us just us we do because they know Ghana has a lot of quality players”

“So, the only thing we can do is to sit down and work things out to have a very big opportunity in terms of players and others. One will argue Portugal has Ronaldo, yes, we all know he is world best player but team work is key”

“I know we are in a very difficult group because they all fought hard to earn qualification but I believe if we are able to do things right, we can survive in the group”

Bernard Tekpetey has been in a fine form for Bulgarian side Ludogorets, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
