2022 World Cup: Ghana is in a tough group but we will progress – Wollacot

Jojo Wollacot

Ghana international Joseph Luke Wollacot believes the Black Stars has been paired in a tough group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but is optimistic about securing qualification.

The West African powerhouse has been drawn in Group H of this year's global tournament, having qualified for the event after defeating Nigeria in the African playoffs.



The four-time African champions will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.



The Black Stars take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the opening game.



Speaking to Accra-based Happy FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Wollacot admitted Ghana’s group is difficult but expressed optimism about qualification.



“For sure, the group is tough, it is not easy at all but we are Ghana and we are ready for the fight and ready for the battle, so am sure it will be fine

Asked if Ghana can qualify, he said, “Yeah, definitely, we are going to qualify from the group”



The 25-year-old who plies his trade for English fourth tier side Swindon Town is currently the number choice goalkeeper for the national team.



He kept the post when Ghana edged past the Super Eagles of Nigeria to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



He has conceded 45 goals in 37 League Two this season.



Wollacot contract with Swindon will elapse at the end of the season and will decide on his future when the season is over.