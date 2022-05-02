4
2022 World Cup: Ghana legend Mohammed Polo wants Black Stars to revenge against Uruguay

96298033.295 Black Stars to play against Uruguay

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo wants the Black Stars to revenge when they face Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.

The West African powerhouse will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

The Black Stars meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup.

“We’ve played against all the teams in our group so it will be prudent for the technical team to go in for their clips and map a strategy for them. We all know what is between us and Uruguay, I think it is time for us to revenge against them, Portugal is no exception because they beat us in 2014. For South Korea, we should be able to handle them”

“I think Portugal and Uruguay are favourites. Ghana and South Korea are underdogs.” He told Bryt FM in Koforidua.

Despite tagging Ghana as underdogs, he indicated the Black Stars can defy all odds and qualify from the group.

“Of course, Ghana can progress, it is up to the technical team to make things happen. Otto Addo and his team were fantastic against Nigeria and with a little push, we can make it. He should build an all-round team where every player can score”

Source: footballghana.com
