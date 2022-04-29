2022 World Cup: Ghana must target qualification from Group H - Asamoah Gyan

2022 World Cup to commence on November 21

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has stated that Ghana’s first aim at the 2022 World Cup should be to qualify from the group stages.



Ghana was drawn in a tough group which has the Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



While many have discounted the Black Stars chances of qualifying out of Group H, Gyan believes that the team must first plan and prepare well for the tournament.



Though Ghana missed out on the last World Cup in 2018 hosted in Russia, Gyan noted that the country must put the pomp and pageantry that greeted the qualification over Nigeria behind them and focus on the task ahead.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, April 29, 2022, he said, “Ghana being at the World Cup we are happy and grateful, we are not saying we are going to win it but we are going to go there and prepare well and then we see what happens.”



“The most important thing is to qualify from the group stages and then we see what happens,” he added.



The Black Stars will play a mini-tournament with some countries before the World Cup which will take place in November-December in Qatar.



