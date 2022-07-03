0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Ghana's Group opponents Uruguay to face Qatar and Iran in friendlies

Uruguay1 610x400 Uruguay national team

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H opponents Uruguay have lined up two friendly internationals against tournament hosts, Qatar, and Iran in September.

According to the reports, the two matches will be played in Vienna during the FIFA free date for friendly matches.

La Celeste chose Iran, ranked Asian’s No.1 country, to give them a fair idea about opponents South Korea, which are ranked third in Asia.,

Ghana play Uruguay on 2 December in their last Group stage at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars open their campaign against Portugal on 24 November in Doha before engaging South Kora four days later in Al Rayyan.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong
My father can buy whatever he want - Cheddar's son to critics
I'm disappointed in Sefa Kayi, Kweku Baako and Ibrahim Mahama - Kwabena Agyapong
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Related Articles: