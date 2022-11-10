0
2022 World Cup: Ghana’s group opponent South Korea to engage Iceland in a friendly on Friday 

Optimize South Korean team

Thu, 10 Nov 2022

Ghana’s opponent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, South Korea will play a friendly match against Iceland on Friday, November 11.

The clash will be the final match of the Asian national team per the current calendar before the start of this year’s global showpiece in Qatar.

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento is hoping to use the clash against Iceland to assess his players one last time in a match before using the next week to finalise preparations in training.

Subsequently, the South Koreans will head to Qatar where they have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Besides Ghana, South Korea must prepare to deal with two-time champions Uruguay, and European heavyweight Portugal.

South Korea will open its campaign at the mundial in a match against Uruguay on November 24.

Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off in Qatar on November 20.

