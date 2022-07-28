2022 World Cup: Ghana to base in Double Tree Hilton hotel - Check out photos of the hotel

Double Tree Hilton Hotel

The Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) have announced team base camps for all 32 countries that will participate in the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will stay at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Doha- Al Sadd and train at Aspire Zone.



The Double Tree Hilton is a 4-star hotel in Doha's main commercial district. For the early part of the group stage.



Ghana is in World Cup Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



While Ghana will be based in Al Sadd, Portugal will be based at the Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel in Shahaniya, Uruguay will be based at the Pullman Doha West Bay in Al Shatt St, and South Korea will be based at the Le Meridien City Center in Manama.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28.



They will wrap up their group stage games against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Below are images of the Double Tree Hilton hotel



















EE/BOG