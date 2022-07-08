0
2022 World Cup: Group H is a difficult group but we will do everything to qualify - Inaki Williams

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has stated that the Black Stars players would give their all to advance from their World Cup group in Qatar.

After months of speculation, the 28-year-old announced his nationality switch through a video shared on his social media pages.

Ghana will compete in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

According to reports in the local media Inaki Williams has informed FIFA about his intention to play for Ghana.

Speaking to TV3 in an exclusive interview the Bilbao-born striker said:

“It’s very special for Ghana to qualify for Qatar. I think anything can happen. I think it is a difficult group. It is not going to be easy for Ghana but I think the team is going to do everything to qualify for the next round,” he told TV3.

Inaki Williams has made over 300 first-team appearances for the club, including a La Liga record of over 200 consecutive games.

Source: footballghana.com
