2022 World Cup: Here are the predictions of Sulley Muntari, Sammy Kuffour, Derek Boateng, others

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching as Ghana is set to make their return to the World Stage after missing out in Russia in 2018.

Ghana, who reached the quarter-finals in 2010, are now the lowest ranked of the 32 countries competing in the tournament in November 2022.



Despite the ranking, some former Black Stars players are optimistic about the Black Stars surprising the world in Qatar.



Ghana are in Group H alongside the side Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Odartey Lamptey



Former Ghana youth star, Odartey Lamptey has stated that he has a firm belief in the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars technical team.



"We should be able to do well. I believe in the GFA and the technical team that has been assembled, especially considering how they qualified us for the 2022 World Cup," he as gna.org.gh.

Black Stars have had new additions to the squad ahead of the tournament.



According to Odartey, with the new additions, the Black Stars will do better than they did in the 2010 World Cup.



"Getting these new players is a plus for the team as we look to build a formidable side. I believe we can do better than what we did in 2010 and I urge Ghanaians to rally behind the team when the time comes," he said.



The new additions are Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, and Patric Pfeiffer.



Also gallant centre-back Mohammed Salisu has agreed to play for Black Stars after demanding some time off international football.



Samuel Osei Kuffour

For Samuel Osei Kuffour, he has warned the world to watch for Ghana in the tournament.



“The World Cup is the biggest stage and every player wants to be there, you fought a good fight and I am proud of your performance. Every legend is proud and I can say Ghana will do wonders in Qatar,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.



Adam Kwarasey



Former Black Stars goalie, Adams Kwarasey has predicted that Ghana will be the most outstanding African team in the tournament.



“I really hope that they go further than any other African team has done in Qatar because I feel like we are a football nation and the country deserves it. We are hungry for success and you could tell football is big,” Kwaraey told JoySports.



Sulley Muntari

In an interview with GTV Sports plus, the former AC Milan man held that Ghana can 'really do well' due to the abilities of the technical team and the new players who have agreed to play for the Black Stars.



But he advised that 'things will be put in place' for the team to deliver.



Derek Boateng



Derek Boateng compared the current situation to Ghana's debut appearance at the World in 2006.



“Of course, I remember in 2006, no one expect us to make it in that group. We were paired against the Czech Republic, USA, and Italy. The US coach before the tournament said he does not count Ghana but we shock him and the entire world," he said as quoted by modernghana.com



He advised the players to be hard working and do the talking on the field.

“So, for me, we have to be there and just be at the right channel and work hard, in football, you just have to work hard, you cannot just talk, it’s about going on the field and performing."



The former Getafe midfielder then predicted that Ghana will make it out of the group.



“I know we are going to make it from the group stage if the players work as a team,” he concluded.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







EE/KPE