2022 World Cup: I believe Black Stars can progress – Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari believes the Black Stars will progress from their group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The West African powerhouse has been drawn in Group H of this year's global tournament, having qualified for the event after defeating Nigeria in the African playoffs.



The four-time African champions will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.



The Black Stars take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the opening game.



Speaking to Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Bukari, who features for French Ligue 1 side Nantes says he is confident the Black Stars can progress out of the group.



“In football, you always have to believe because, without it, you cannot win. So, we must believe that we can qualify for the group. We are all footballers and we must not fear anyone,” he said.

He continued that, “The pitch will decide everything, so we must have the belief that we can do it. I strongly believe Ghana can qualify from the group”



Osman Bukari was part of the squad that eliminated Nigeria to book a World Cup ticket.



The Ghana international forward scored his second goal of the season in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday when FC Nantes thrashed Girondins Bordeaux.



Bukari, who was introduced in the 86th minute did not waste much time to announce his presence.



He lasted only three minutes on the pitch to get his goal as Nantes inflicted a 5-3 win over Bordeaux on home turf.