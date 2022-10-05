2022 World Cup: I never said I will play for Black Stars - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has cleared the air about his ambition to play for the Black Stars and has disclosed that he never said he wanted to play for the Black Stars again.

Asamoah Gyan, earlier, in two different interviews with BBC and Dentaa stated his intentions to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cups.



However, with weeks to go to the World Cup in Qatar Asamoah Gyan has backtracked on his words explaining that he was misquoted when he made known his intentions to play at the 2022 World Cup.



In an interview with Angel FM, the striker said, “I never said I will play for Black Stars, I was misquoted.”



He went ahead and stated, “but if the people need me and there’s motivation why not I can risk and come.”

Asamoah Gyan in an interview with BBC in August said that "The World Cup is every footballer's dream. I think I've got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again.”



Gyan has played at the three consecutive World Cup tournaments Ghana has been to.



