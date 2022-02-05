2022 World Cup: I won’t go to Qatar if Ghana beat Nigeria - Dangote

Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote

Dangote talks about the importance of Nigeria qualifying for the World Cup

Nigeria eyes four consecutive World Cup appearances as Ghana playoff looms



Nigeria to host Ghana at Moshood Abiola National Stadium



Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has said he will not visit Qatar to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup if Nigeria fails to qualify.



Dangote, Africa's richest men said Nigeria qualifying to the world cup will bring pride to the Nation and not only him.



Speaking on his visit to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the venue that will host Nigeria's second leg against Ghana, he highlighted the significance of the Super Eagles qualifying for the World Cup.



“It is not only important to me, but it is also important to all of us here, that is what will make us proud as Nigerians," he said as quoted by sunnewsonline.com.

He continued by adding that, should Nigeria fail to qualify, he has no business in Qatar.



“If Nigeria does not qualify, I won’t go there,” he added.



The Black Stars are looking to return to the tournament after missing out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.



Nigeria who have played in the last three editions of the World Cup will look to qualify for the fourth consecutive time.



The play-off ties will be played between March 24 and 29, 2022 with exact dates and kick-off times to be confirmed after CAF liaises with the two countries’ associations.



TWI NEWS