2022 World Cup: If we do the right thing, we’ll qualify - George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, George Afriyie is confident the Black Stars can qualify for the 2022 World Cup ahead of Nigeria if the right things are done.



The Black Stars were paired against the neighbours in the 2022 World Cup playoffs draw held on Saturday, January 22, 2022.



Nigeria’s performance at the AFCON 2021 where they won all three games at the group stages has cast doubts over Ghana’s chances of qualifying for their 4th World Cup following their recent performance.

The Black Stars exited the AFCON 2021 at the group stages without a win while the Nigerians were knocked out in the Round of 16 stages.



Ghana’s worst performance at the African showpiece has been blamed on player call ups as well as lack of commitment of the team, but George Afriyie believes the Black Stars will be at the Mundial if authorities do the right thing.



"I strongly still believe if we do the right thing, we can still qualify," the former GFA vice told Accra based Asaase Radio.



"People shouldn’t think we don’t have a good team, we do," he added. Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of their encounter with the second leg in Nigeria between 24th–29th March.