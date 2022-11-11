0
2022 World Cup: Jeremy Doku named in Belgium's final 26-man squad for tournament

Doku Belg Jeremy Doku

Fri, 11 Nov 2022

He made his first appearance for the Belgian national team on 5 September 2020 against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Three days later, he scored his first goal for the Belgian national team in a 5–1 win against Iceland.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have been listed as two of the defensive choices.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne leads a strong list of players that might play in the center of the pitch, which also includes Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Everton's Amadou Onana.

Doku has not been in the Belgium team since March and has only made one start for Rennes this season.

Belgium has been placed in Group F, where they will face Canada, Morocco, and Croatia, beginning on November 23.

Belgium squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Wout Faes (Leicester), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Amadou Onana (Everton), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens).

