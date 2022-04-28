2022 World Cup: Jojo Wollacott admits Black Stars must work hard in Qatar

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott has admitted that they must work hard to have a successful campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In March, the Swindon Town goalkeeper put in a strong performance to help the Black Stars defeat Nigeria's Super Eagles in the world cup qualifiers' playoff round.



In an interview with Happy FM today, Wollacott emphasized the importance of hard work for the Black Stars at the World Cup.



“We just have to work hard and play with freedom, don’t put pressure on ourselves. Just go and represent Ghana.



“We just have to work hard and be hopeful we can be successful. We can qualify for the World Cup,” Joseph Wollacott shared.



Ghana has been drawn in Group H for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where it will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

This year's World Cup will take place between November and December.



Wollocott made his Ghana debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast last September.



He produced an assured performance in Ghana's 3-1 victory and has since been the team's safest pair of hands.



So far, the 25-year-old has made nine appearances, three of which were at the 2021 Africa Cup and two of which were in the World Cup playoffs victory over Nigeria.