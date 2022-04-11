2022 World Cup: Ken Agyapong defines non-playing role for Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan and Kennedy Agyapong

Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup

Asamoah Gyan deserves non-playing role in Black Stars team



Ghana drawn against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan and other old players deserve non-playing roles in the team that will head to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup later this year.



According to Agyapong, even though age was not on the side of Gyan (who he says is his good friend), the record goal scorer for the Black Stars will be a good source of motivation for the playing body.



Asked on the April 7 edition of Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben programme about the possibility of Gyan’s inclusion in the Black Stars team for the 2022 World Cup, he said: “He is an old man, he is an old man… but he can motivate the team.

“His presence alone will make a difference, so when they are going and they send old players along to motivate them, it can be a gamechanger.



“So the role of old players like Asamoah Gyan cannot be discounted, they must be sent to boost the morale of the young ones. But form what I saw from the games against Nigeria, we can go far,” he added.



Gyan has been to three World Cups - 2006, 2010 and 2014 - and has scored in each of the outings. He recently signed for local side Legon Cities, but the adventure all but ended as fast as it took off.



The Black Stars defeated Nigeria over two-legs late last month after they secured a one-all draw in Abuja to qualify ahead of the Super Eagles for the World Cup.



A video recently surfaced in which Gyan was seen going through some training routines. It sparked rumours that he was fancying a place in the team that would go to Qatar.