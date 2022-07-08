2022 World Cup: Kenpong Travel and Tour is the only approved agency - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kenpong has special packages for fans

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has dismissed reports that it is facilitating the airlifting of supporters to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

The Ministry in a statement issued on Thursday, July 7 2022 said it is not making any such move and that anyone who purports to have such authorization from the government is engaging in acts of criminality.



The Ministry established that Kenpong Travel and Tours remains the only agency with the full approval of the government to undertake travel and accommodation arrangements for Ghanaians who would want to share in the sporting festival in Qatar.



It urged the interested public to engage Kenpong Travel and Tours and take up their incredible offers.



“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been drawn to a news headline “Ghana Mission in Qatar assures fans of support”, published by sections of the media.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affair and Regional Integration wishes to categorically state that it has not established ties with Ms Harriet Gyamfuah who purports to be the Public Relations Consultant of the Ghana Mission in Qatar and cautions the general public against engaging with her.



“The Ministry wishes to refer to a press release dated May 18, 2022 which was issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports by which it informed the general public that it had appointed Kenpong Travel and Tours Company as the official travel agency for the 2022 World Cup and further advised the general public to contact the company if they intend to travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup,” parts of the statement read.



Special World Cup packages by Kenpong Travel and Tour



It will be recalled that on June 21, 2022, Kenpong Travel and Tour announced special packages for the 2022 World Cup.



Platinum Category with feeling $10,610



*business class ticket

*single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5-star Hotel



*3 category 1 tickets for Ghana matches



*covid test



*Travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Platinum category without feeding ($9,210)



GOLD CATEGORY - without feeding ($8020)



*economy class ticket

*single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5-star Hotel



*3 category 1 tickets for Ghana matches



*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Gold category without feeding is $6620



SILVER CATEGORY - with feeding $6900



*economy class ticket

*double occupancy accommodation



*3 category 2 tickets for Ghana matches



*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Silver category without feeding ($5,500)



BRONZE CATEGORY- with feeding ($6110)



*economy class ticket

*3-4 person occupancy accommodation



*3 category 3 tickets for Ghana matches



*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Bronze category without feeding $4,710