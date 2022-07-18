2022 World Cup: Kotoko, Hearts defenders to battle Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah for position

Imoro Ibrahim, Baba Rahman and Denis Korsah

GhanaWeb’s continued profiling of the players available in various positions for Black Stars coach Otto Addo for the World Cup takes us to the left-back position where there is quite a headache for coach Otto Addo.

It remains one of the most competitive spots in the Black Stars with the position up for grabs though Gideon Mensah has in recent months established some dominance.



It is one of the few spots in the Black Stars which could see local representation owing to the incredible performance of two players.



Gideon Mensah



Gideon Mensah appears to have leapfrogged Baba Rahman for the role following his performance for Ghana against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March.



In the two matches that determined Ghana’s fate, Mensah was an outstanding performer and looks destined for a place in Qatar.

His ability to play in wing-back and center-back roles are also a plus.



Baba Rahman



After an average loan spell at Reading, Rahman is back at Chelsea where he looks destined for a permanent move outside Stamford Bridge.



The left-back’s career has not turned out as expected but in the national team, he has been a regular servant.



He will be rivaling Gideon Mensah for the starting role as he looks quite destined for Brazil.

Imoro Ibrahim



Currently, there is a debate in the country over who is the best left back in the Ghana Premier League. The two men at the center of the discourse are Imoro Ibrahim of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak’s Dennis Korsah.



Imoro is an intelligent player with a sweet left foot. His ability to whip decent crosses and convert set-pieces make him a good candidate for the Black Stars.



Imoro is also a leader and could bring his qualities to bear in the stars camp.



Denis Korsah

Unlike Imoro Ibrahim, Denis Korsah has enjoyed some time in the Black Stars under current coach Otto Addo.



The Hearts of Oak defender is known for his resoluteness in midfield and ability to drag forward when necessary.



The defender has shared a dressing room with the current team as he played in the 2022 Kirin Cup