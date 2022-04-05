2022 World Cup: Kwesi Appiah explains how team can progress out of Group stage 

Kwesi Appiah, Ex black Stars coach

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says the Black Stars can progress out of their group in the 2022 World Cup if they prepare adequately for the tournament.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay, and Korea Republic in Group H of the tournament.



The four-time AFCON champion kick starts their campaign against Portugal.



Appiah, who supervised Ghana's 2014 World Cup participation in Brazil is confident the team can qualify out of the group.



“We should be asking ourselves questions. Can we qualify from this group? If we can, what’s next? This is where it becomes tough. We should psyche ourselves that no matter who we play, we can beat them and will qualify from this group," he said on Accra based Starr FM.



He further added that “the most important thing is to have visuals of our opponents to determine their tactical play. That’s one way of having an advantage over them. It’s unfortunate we didn’t have a good tournament in Cameroon (AFCON 2021), however with the right decisions I’m convinced we will qualify," he said.

Ghana play Portugal in their first game before they face South Korea and Uruguay in their second and third games respectively and Kwesi Appiah thinks that there is enough time for adequate preparations.



“We’ve got some time before the World Cup. This is the time to move the team forward and prepare well. For me, I think all the teams are beatable and we can go through easily but the most important thing is the preparations towards each game”, he concluded.



Ghana are making their fourth World Cup appearance having played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 respectively in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.







