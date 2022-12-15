2022 World Cup: Messi, Mbappé lead race for golden boot award

Messi and Mbappe

Source: GNA

The race for the 2022 World Cup top scorer just got exciting as Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France forward, Kylian Mbappe is now leveled with five goals each as they battle for glory.

The Paris Saint Germain duo have been exceptional in this year’s World Cup campaign, as the two have contributed to their country’s success, hoping to make history at the biggest stage in football.



Messi through his five goals journey had been putting up some impressive displays, having opened his goal-scoring account against Mexico in their group stage clash last month.



The 35-year-old scored in their 2-1 loss against Asian side, Saudi Arabia before registering two goals in their game against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal.



The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner equaled Mbappe’s five-goal project as he scored in their 3-0 win against Croatia to help his side book a ticket to their sixth World Cup final.



The 23-year-old promising youngster, Mbappe per the record he made at the 2018 World Cup, was of no doubt he could battle for the 2022 FIFA World Cup golden boot award.

The one-time World Cup winner also opened his account in their first group stage clash against Australia where he managed to grab a goal in his team’s 4-1 win over their opponent.



He stood up to the task to grab a brace in their second game against Denmark to help his side seal their second group stage win before grabbing another brace in their 3-1 defeat against Poland in the round of 16 stages of the competition.



Going into the decider against the Atlas Lions of Morocco, the forward was of high hopes he could get on the scoresheet once again to help his side secure a place in the finals of the Mundial.



The likes of Olivier Giroud and Julian Alvarez are in third and fourth positions with four goals each in the competition.



The two aside Messi and Mbappe remained the only surviving players on the chart with Richarlison, Gonçalo Ramos, and Alvaro Morata all having suffered elimination with three goals each.

Going into the dying hours of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, any of these four players could stand out to win the golden boot award, with two from Argentina and two from France.



Harry Kane won the 2018 golden boot award with six goals.



Argentina would face either Morocco or France in the final of this year’s competition.