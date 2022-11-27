0
2022 World Cup: Messi magic inspires Argentina’s knockout hopes

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Argentina’s victory over Mexico helped keep their World Cup ambitions alive thanks to a moment of characteristic magic from Lionel Messi.

Following the shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Messi and Argentina knew defeat would kill their ambitions of making it to the round of 16 after just two games.

Mexico was frustrating Messi in an attritional match, especially in the first half, which was rife with fouls and pauses that prevented Argentina from gaining any momentum.

After 64 minutes, Messi changed everything when he controlled a pass with his left foot and drilled a precise finish past Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Huge crowds of Argentina fans in the 88,966-person crowd erupted in joy and relief as their World Cup campaign kicked off.

Three minutes before full time, Enzo Fernandez added a beautiful second goal by curling a shot into the top corner, but Messi’s goal was the game-changer.

Winning a tough final Group C game versus Poland means Argentina will advance to the knockout round.

