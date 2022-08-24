2022 World Cup: Nana Aba Anamoah endorses Kenpong Travel and Tours

Kenpong with former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has given a public endorsement for Kenpong Travel and Tours as a firm capable of giving Ghanaians a memorable experience at the 2022 World Cup.

Nana Aba Anamoah in a series of tweets noted that Kenpong Travel and Tour has the track record and experience to deliver on the promise of giving Ghanaians a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Qatar.



Kenpong Travel and Tour, it will be recalled has been given approval by the Ministry of Youth and Sports as the only accredited travel and tour agency to send Ghanaian football lovers to Qatar for the World Cup.



In line with their objective of delivering an indelible and unforgettable World Cup experience, Kenpong Travel and Tour have announced packages tailored for all classes of supporters.



The categories are: platinum, which is the highest, followed by gold, silver and bronze, with each category having a sub-category under it, which does not provide meals, making it a total of packages for fans to choose from at different rates.



The platinum category goes for $10,610 and the package is made up of: a return business class ticket, a single occupancy accommodation in a 4 or 5-star hotel, feeding for two weeks, internal, 3 category 1 tickets for Ghana games, Medicals, covid test and police report.

The same category package without feeding goes for $9210.



The Gold Category goes for $8010 and the package includes: return economy class ticket, single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5 star hotel for two weeks, feeding for two weeks, 3 category 2 tickets for Ghana matches, covid test, travel insurance, medicals, police report and internal transport.



The gold category package without feeding is $6,620.



The silver category with feeding for two weeks, and a double occupancy accommodation for two weeks and all the other benefits goes for $6900, while the silver category without feeding and for double occupancy accommodation, as well as the other benefits, goes for $5,500.



The final category, the bronze category, with feeding, 3-4 people occupancy accommodation for two weeks, 3 category 3 tickets for Ghana matches, as well as the other benefits goes for $6100, while the gold category without feeding, but with all the benefits of that category, goes for $4,710.

Nana Aba Anamoah adds to a number of highly-respected Ghanaians who have expressed admiration and belief for Kenpong Travel and Tour.



Former presidents, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh are some of the nation’s premier personalities who have endorsed Kenpong Travel and Tour.



