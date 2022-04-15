0
2022 World Cup: No farewell match for Black Stars in Ghana before traveling to Qatar for tournament

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars will not have the chance to play a farewell match in Ghana before travelling to Qatar for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This is because players are not likely to be released by the various clubs in Europe until November 14.

The November-December timeline for this year’s mundial will not afford the national teams plenty of time to pitch camp.

With the Black Stars unlikely to spend time in Ghana before heading to Qatar, there will not be a farewell match for players in front of the home fans.

However, the national team will have the opportunity to play a number of friendly matches in the months leading to the commencement of the tournament.

Ghana on April 1, 2022, was drawn into Group H of the group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the draw ceremony held in Doha, Qatar.

In the group, the Black Stars will face off with giants Portugal, former champions Uruguay, and tricky South Korea.

At the tournament, Ghana will take on Portugal in the first match of the group stage before going on to play against Uruguay and South Korea in the second and third matches.

This year’s FIFA World Cup has been scheduled to be played between November and December.

The Black Stars after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, are keen on travelling to Qatar to make an impact.

 

