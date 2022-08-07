2022 World Cup: Otto Addo opts for Abu Dhabi training camp before competition

Otto Addo is Ghana's coach

Ghana coach Otto Addo has chosen Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to host the Black Stars' training camp before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There were rumours that the team would travel to Doha, but Addo has opted for Abu Dhabi, which has been approved by the Black Stars management committee and the Ghana Football Association.



Addo believes that the facilities in Abu Dhabi are first-rate, and that the conditions are ideal for the Black Stars to prepare for the tournament.



The Black Stars are expected to stay in Abu Dhabi for two weeks before travelling to Qatar.



Black Stars will lodge at the Double Tree by Hulton Doha-Al Sadd Hotel and train at the Aspire Zone training facilities 1 during their stay in Qatar for the tournament.



Black Stars secured qualification to the World Cup following a victory over neighbours Nigeria on away goals rule.

They have been drawn in Group H alongside 2016 Euro winners Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.



Only one pre-World Cup friendly match has been confirmed so far, with the Black Stars facing Switzerland seven days before their opening match against Portugal on November 24.



