2022 World Cup: Photos and videos of the Janoub Stadium where Ghana will play Uruguay

Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra, Qatar

Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group opener

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea in World Cup Group H



Ghana seek revenge on Uruguay after painful defeat in 2010



Ghana are in the same group with Uruguay after both countries were drawn into Group H during the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, April 1, 2022.



Ghana will face Uruguay in their last group game of the tournament, which will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.



The other two counties that complete the group are Portugal and South Korea.



The 40,000 seated stadium is one of the 8 venues that will be used for the tournament that will be slated for November and December 2022.

The stadium was integrated in 2019 and it hosted the 2020 AFC Champions League Final.



Ghana will begin their World Cup Journey at Stadium 947 where they will face Portugal before moving to Al Rayyan to play South Korea at the Education City Stadium.



The Black Stars will then conclude the group stage games at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



Ghana would seek revenge against Uruguay after the 2010 quarter-final loss to the South Americans. A drama-filled defeat that prevented Ghana from becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.



Below are images of Al Janoub stadium



