2
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Portugal and Uruguay are the favourites in Group H - South Korea coach

Ronaldo Portugal Cup A photo of the Portuguese national team

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Korea coach, Paulo Bento believes his team and Ghana are the underdogs in Group H, while Portugal and Uruguay are the favourites to advance.

The retired Portuguese footballer was present at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, and saw South Korea drawn in the same group as his home country, Portugal, South American heavyweights Uruguay, and Ghana.

“When you come to the finals of a World Cup, you can't expect easy draws. It's not polite, it's believing in miracles that don't exist,” the 52-year-old began by saying to Antena 1, shortly after the draw.

“Being a difficult group for us, I believe that Portugal and Uruguay are the favourites, from the start. Most people will agree", said Paulo Bento, who has been in charge of the South Koreans since 2018, after having also coached the Portuguese national team between 2010 and 2014.

The South Koreans will play their first match at the 2022 World Cup on November 24, against Uruguay.

They then face Ghana, on 28 November, closing the group stage against Portugal, on 2 December.

South Korea's meeting with Ghana will be the first competitive match. Both teams have met nine times, with each winning four times.

The last time they met was in 2014, just before the World Cup in Brazil. Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick as Ghana won 4-0.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
E-Levy Passage: Here’s how this NDC MP was ‘tricked’ into nearly absenting himself from parliament
Suspected gunman arrested, weapon retrieved - Police
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Related Articles: