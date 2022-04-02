2022 World Cup: Portugal boss Fernando Santos reacts to facing Ghana in Qatar

Portugal national team coach, Fernando Santos

Portugal coach, Fernando Santos has stated that Group H is a difficult group, having been drawn against four-time African champions Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Santos was in Doha, Qatar on Friday, April 1, 2022, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw.



Speaking after the draw, he said, “There are no easy groups, there are difficult groups. It's the draw. In this group, we have football from three continents, four from Europe. It is with this expectation that I see this draw.



“Ghana and South Korea are teams we know less well, we have to pay close attention. We already faced Uruguay in the last World Cup [Portugal was eliminated in the round of 16]. It's a normal draw.”



“It is the question of the glass half full or half empty. If we look at the rankings, Portugal is the favourite, but in the last World Cup they lost against Uruguay and Paulo [Bento] has had a very strong run with South Korea,” he added.

Portugal's first encounter is against Ghana, a rematch of the 2014 group stage match, which the Portuguese won 2-1 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal.



Their next opponent is Uruguay, who eliminated them in the last World Cup before they conclude their group stage campaign against South Korea.



Ghana, on the other hand, will face South Korea and Uruguay after playing Portugal.



