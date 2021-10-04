2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars players start arriving today for Zimbabwe clash

Black Stars players

Black Stars players will start arriving on Monday to begin camping ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe.

Ghana will take on the Warriors in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday 9 October 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.



The Black Stars will travel to Zimbabwe for the reverse fixture three days later at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.



The team will start camping and training in Accra before they travel to Cape Coast on Wednesday to continue their preparations.



Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac has provisionally invited a 32-man squad for the two games.

Rajevac will prune the squad after few days of training before the team makes the trip to Cape Coast.



Arsenal star Thomas Teye Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey amongst others are expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday.



The home-based contingent of Richard Attah, Philemon Baffour, Abdul Ganiu Ismail, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will also be joining camp today.



Ghana is currently placed 2nd on the standings after two matches with just one point behind leaders South Africa and levelled with Ethiopia.