2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ethiopia head coach announce squad to face Ghana

Ethiopia national team head coach Wubetu Abate has invited 28 players to start training ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifications against Ghana.

The Walia Ibex will take on the Black Stars on Friday 3 September 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium before hosting Zimbabwe later on Monday 6 September 2021.



The players are expected to report on Sunday 15 August 2021 to begin camping.



The list includes three deadly strikers who scored over 60 goals in the Ethiopian Premier League last season.



Abubeker Nassir who netted 29 goals in 23 appearances for Ethiopia Bunna FC is included in the squad to face Ghana.



Mujib Kassim with 20 goals and Getaneh Kebede of Kedus St George has 15 goals.



Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor will announce his squad on Friday 13 August.

See Ethiopia’s 28-man squad below:



Goalkeepers: Fasil Gebremichael, Firew Getahun, Teklemariam Shanko, Jemal Tassew.



Defenders: Menaf Awol, Yared Baye, Aschalew Tamene, Desta Yohannes, Suliman Hameed, Remedan Yesuf, Asrat Tunjo, Mignot Debebe



Midfielders: Haider Sherefa, Mesud Mohamed, Amanuel Yohannes, Tafesse Solomon, William Solomon, Gatoch Panom, Yehun Endeshaw, Habtamu Takeste, Surafel Dagnachew, Fitsum Alemu



Forward: Shemeket Gugsa, Abubeker Nassir, Amanuel Gebremichael, Getaneh Kebede, Abel Yalew, Mujib Kassim.