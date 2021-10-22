2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ethiopia to host Ghana in Johannesburg

Fri, 22 Oct 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Ethiopia will host Black Stars at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match next month.
The decision to move the match to South Africa follows the decision by the Confederation of African Football to ban the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia, declaring it unfit to host international matches.
The Bahir Dar Stadium failed to meet the requirements of Caf, making it unavailable to the Ethiopia national team for next month’s fixture.
Ghana would have to win the last two games against Ethiopia and South Africa to qualify for the play-off round of the 2022 African World Cup qualifiers.
