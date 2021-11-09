2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Five Ghana players to watch against Ethiopia

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

With a big game against South Africa to climax the group stage, Ghana will be counting on their star men to step up when they face Ethiopia on the penultimate matchday on Thursday.

DANIEL AMARTEY



The Leicester City man is expected to lead Ghana's backline from central defence, most likely with support from Strasbourg's Alex Djiku, and Reading fullbacks Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman.



THOMAS PARTEY



Uncertainty hangs over the availability of the Arsenal ace for the upcoming double-header, having sat out his club's 1-0 Premier League win over Watford on Sunday due to a groin problem. Should he be passed fit for the Ghana games, he will undoubtedly be the main man in midfield.



MOHAMMED KUDUS

In what will most likley be a midfield trio with Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Real Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba, the Ajax sensation will look to show his creative ability and goalscoring prowess once again as he has done in the qualifiers so far.



KAMALDEEN SULEMANA



The 19-year-old winger, perhaps, Ghana's most dangerous player at the moment, and following his fine form at club level, will hope to fetch his first goal for the Black Stars against the Walias.



ANDRE AYEW



The former Swansea City man is enjoying a purple patch of form at club level, having registered seven goals in nine league matches for Qatari side Al Sadd so far this season. Just as he scored against Zimbabwe last month, the Black Stars captain will hope to spur his team on to victory on Thursday.