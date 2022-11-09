2
2022 World Cup: Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer in Ghana’s final squad for tournament

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Coach Addo as per information gathered from close sources has selected his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Your most trusted football online portal in the country can confirm that Germany-based winger Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer is in the squad.

The talented winger was part of the Black Stars squad that played the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua in September.

Subsequently, after returning to Hamburg SV, the forward has excelled and is gradually becoming one of the best players in the German Bundesliga 2.

Having managed to impress Ghana head coach Otto Addo with his performance, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has now been named in the gaffer’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He is now expected to report to the Black Stars camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE, during weekend.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been scheduled to face off with the likes of Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

The first match between Ghana and Portugal is scheduled to be played on November 24, four days after the start of the tournament.

 

