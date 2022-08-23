2022 World Cup: Reduce appearance fee for Black Stars players - Afriyie Ankrah to govt

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has called on the government to reduce the appearance fee of the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars were paid $100,000 as an appearance fee the last time Ghana qualified for the FIFA World Cup during the 2014 edition in Brazil.



Despite being the Minister of Sports when the government paid $100,000 to the team, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah called on the authorities in charge not to pay the same amount as there is the need to draw a balance between rewarding and compensating players at tournaments.



“As a country, you need to have a balance between rewarding and compensating your players. It is their profession, yes, that’s what they live on but at the same time you have to also look at the current situation. I think that this huge appearance fee is a no no, so we have to balance it."



"Don’t forget that these guys are breadwinners, they have so many dependants and people who look up to them. So, you definitely have to give them something, but not such a huge sum of money like $100,000,” he said in an interview with Luv FM.



He urged the Black Stars players to place more premium on wearing the national colours on the world stage and not be so concerned about the monetary gains.

“Even more is the attitude; it should be more of the pride to play for your country and then you are given something decent which is agreed to by all the parties,” he stated.



