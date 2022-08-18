2022 World Cup - Send Asamoah Gyan to the World Cup - Don Bortey to GFA

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has urged the Black Stars technical team and the Ghana Football Association to invite Asamoah Gyan for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Asamoah Gyan in an interview with the BBC disclosed his intentions to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. I think I’ve got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again. I’ve been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It’s an eight-week programme and according to my physical instructor, I’m improving faster than he thought," Asamoah Gyan told the BBC.



While others have raised objections about his inactiveness for the past two seasons, Bernard Don Bortey has told Ghanaians to remember what Asamoah Gyan has done and can do before they run him down.



"What he [Gyan] said he will do, he can. Roger Miller has done it before and I think Gyan is good and can change his fitness level and make us proud in the FIFA World Cup,” Bernard Don Bortey told Kumasi-based Wuntumi FM.

Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals has been out of the Black Stars since the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



