2022 World Cup: South Africans want Black Stars eliminated at group stage

Black Stars in a group photo

A cross-session of South Africans have eyed the downfall of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar later this year.

Some South Africans took to social media after draw on Friday, April 1, 2022 to expressed desire to support Uruguay, Portugal and Korea Republic at the expense of their African brothers.



The Black Stars of Ghana who sealed qualification at the expense of Nigeria has been paired against Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay in Group H.



Ghana will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign against European giants, Portugal on November 24, 2022



The four-time African champions will hope to make impact at the mundial despite being pitted in a tough group.



Ghana and South African have somehow become rivals following a controversial penalty awarded to the Black Stars by Senegalese referee in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in November 2021.

However, a session of South Africans has backed Ghana’s group opponents to qualify at the expense of the Black Stars.



Many South African fans have made it known they will support Uruguay when they take on Ghana after the two teams were drawn in the same group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.



Fans took to Twitter to recall the meeting between Ghana and Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup finals, in which the former lost to the Sky Blue in a quarter-final match in Johannesburg with most South African fans supporting the Black Stars.



Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in the dying minutes of extra time after Luis Suarez had blocked a headed effort with his hand on the goal-line and Ghana went on to lose the game on penalties.



Below are some of the reactions:

“For Ghana to lose all #WorldCup2022 groupstage matches” — Nhlanhla Hlabis



“South Africa is proudly behind Uruguay.” — Ndu Khubo



“I am focusing on Group H, I want Ghana to suffer. What they did to Bafana Bafana cannot be forgiven.” — Vuyani maduna Also in group H with Ghana and Uruguay are Portugal and South Korea.