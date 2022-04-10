28
2022 World Cup: South Korea media reveals why Ghana is not a feared opponent

Ghana Celeb Vs Comoros 2021 Afcon1 The Black Stars are in a group along with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The South Korean media run a report about why Ghana is not invincible but also admitted Group H is a difficult group.

They describe Ghana as an incomplete team that wants to use Ghanaians born abroad to boost all departments of the squad.

South Korea is in Group H alongside Ronaldo led Portugal, Cavani led Uruguay and Andre Ayew led Ghana.

They stated that after the exit of Ghana's golden generation there hasn't been any rebuilding of the squad to replace the giants who have retired.

The South Korean media said Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Amartey, Iddrisu Baba, Gideon Mensah, Felix Afena-Gyan in the current squad are not fearsome.

They assured their fans that the Ghanaian players are in some top European leagues but there is no reason to panic.

Ghana's lack of offensive firepower and poor ball possession was also highlighted by the South Korean media as an indication that the Black Stars are not a scary opponent.

Source: footballghana.com
