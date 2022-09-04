2022 World Cup: Sports Ministry denounces Justmax Travel and Tours, re-endorses Kenpong

Owner of Kenpong Group, Kennedy Agyapong and former president John Mahama

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has reaffirmed its earlier announcement that only Kenpong Travel and Tours has received the approval and blessing of the government to make travel arrangements for Ghanaians who would want to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The ministry in a statement issued on Friday, September 2, 2022 denied claims that Justmax Travel and Tours have received authorization from them to undertake traveling plans for the supporters.



The Ministry urged the public to disregard such reports and deal with only Kenpong Travel and Tours.



“The attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been drawn to publication claiming that the ministry has mandated a certain travel agency Justmax Travel and Tour to organize fans to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“The publication is false, and the general public is, therefore, advised to note that the ministry has not mandated Justmax Travel and Tour to mobilize supporters to the World Cup.

“Kenpong Travel and Tours remain the authorized travel agency the ministry has mandated to facilitate travel arrangements, match tickets and accommodation for Ghanaians interested in going to the World Cup.



The Ministry urged the public to deal solely with Kenpong Travel and Tours and that it will not be held accountable should any member of the public decides to deal with the company.



“Consequently, the ministry disassociates itself from the publication and further state that anybody who transacts business with the company does so at their own risk” .