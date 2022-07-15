2022 World Cup: Tariq Lamptey, Inkoom and the other two right back options for Otto Addo

Tariq Lamptey and Samuel Inkoom

The right-back position of the Black Stars has not had a consistent and permanent occupant since Harrison Afful and Samuel Inkoom fell off the radar.

The two former Asante Kotoko players did a good job for the Black Stars with Harrison Afful alternating between the right and left full-back roles.



The position has been a headache for recent coaches as some players tried out in that role and have failed to impress.



Luckily for current coach Otto Addo, he is spoilt for choice in the role following the availability of a number of players.



Today, GhanaWeb looks at the four who form the right back pool for the Black Stars.



Tariq Lamptey

The Brighton star is World Cup-bound after deciding to play for Ghana over England where he was born.



He has chosen to represent the country of his father who once played for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Tariq’s arrival is a melodious tune to the ears of coach Otto Addo as the defender fits the exact profile he wants in a right back or right wing-back.



Dennis Odoi



Dennis Odoi made his Ghana debut at 33 in a game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and he did excel.

The right-back has the versatility of playing at left back as evidenced in the second half of the second leg against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Club Brugge defender, nicknamed Prof in the Ghana team is most likely to play at the World Cup.



Alidu Seidu



The Clermont Foot defender made his Ghana debut against Japan in the 2022 Kirin Cup. Though a right back, Alidu was trusted at center back owing to his versatility.



With consistent performances at club level, Alidu Seidu could earn a spot in the 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Samuel Inkoom



The Hearts of Oak defender was once a regular face in the Black Stars and will be hoping that his return to the Ghana Premier League will enhance his chances.



Inkoom did okay for Hearts of Oak in the Premier League and will be eyeing the World Cup when the season resumes.



KPE