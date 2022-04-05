2022 World Cup: The strength of Group H opponents

Black Stars

The Black Stars accepted a simple yet difficult draw. The group draw was conducted at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar. Ghana will play in Group H of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

There is no team in Group H that is strong enough to grab three victories on its own, but neither team can ensure victory.



Portugal and Uruguay are supposed to be powerful teams, but their strength is not as flawless as in past years, and Ghana has the potential to become stronger in the future, so Korea must plan carefully. Ghana is placed 60th, the last of the 29 countries to qualify for the finals.

Ghana has a powerful midfield led by Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Lee Kang-in teammate Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca). Chelsea's new striker Callum Hudson-Odoi is going to change his nationality from England to Ghana. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Tariq Lampety (Brighton & Hove Albion), and Mohamed Salisu (Southampton) are all possible candidates and professional players from the UK and Spain.



Portugal and Uruguay are both good teams, but they must address the issue that they are having difficulty transitioning generations. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), a Portuguese-born superstar, was born in 1985 and has reached his twilight, as have Uruguay's Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) and Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).