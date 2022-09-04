2022 World Cup: The target is to qualify from the group phase - Kurt Okraku speaks on Black Stars chances

Black Stars

President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku has hinted that the plan for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup is to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Ghana have booked a place in the global showpiece having recorded a 1-1 all draw against Nigeria in the return leg of the playoff at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium after a 0-0 game at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Having exited the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with just a point and failing to qualify for the 2018 Mundial in Russia, Mr. Okraku speaking at the FIFA trophy tour in Accra reiterated that the plan for the Black Stars is to qualify from the group phase.



“The most important thing is for our Black Stars to qualify from the group stages, then the rest is open for everyone," he said.



Ghana's best performance in the World Cup was in 2010 in South Africa after the team played in the quarterfinals.

The West African country who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.