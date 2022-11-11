2022 World Cup: This is a good time for Africa to show it has the best football players – Roger Milla

Roger Milla

African football great, Roger Milla is looking forward to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, this year’s mundial will present a very good chance for the continent to show it has the best football players and teams in the world.



“Now is a good time to show that Africa has the best football players and the best teams in the world,” the great Roger Milla said in an interview with BBC.



The Cameroon legend added, “We have to make our players understand that we can compete with the biggest teams. We have everything to compete with them.



“It’s up to us to get to work. We struggled for a few years but I’ve seen African football develop a lot. Now it’s time and we will see in Qatar.”

Roger Milla, 70, is regarded as arguably the best African player in the history of the game.



He played at three different FIFA World Cup tournaments in 1982, 1990, and 1994.



Africa at this year’s FIFA World Cup will be represented by five countries including Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, and Morocco.