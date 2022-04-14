1
2022 World Cup: Uruguay line up five friendlies ahead of Ghana clash

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's opponent at the World Cup in Qatar, Uruguay have lined up five friendlies ahead of the tournament later this year.

The 1934 Champions will play Mexico and the United States in June as they begin camping at the AUF Complex in America.

The team will play an early farewell game before the second batch of friendlies in September. Uruguay will camp in Europe and will play two teams to complete the schedule.

Uruguay will first engage Mexico in a friendly on June 2nd at the State Farm Park, before facing the United States three days later.

One game will be played in Montevideo to complete the trio of friendlies, and the final game will serve as a farewell game because in November the team will move to Doha.

The team will return to camp again in September and will camp in Europe where they will play two friendly games.

And in October the team will head to Qatar or a neighboring country to finalize preparation for the Mundial.

Uruguay have been paired alongside Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay in Group H of the FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay open their World Cup campaign with a game against South Korea, before facing Portugal and Ghana.

