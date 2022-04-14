2022 World Cup: Uruguay to face an African side in friendly encounter before tournament

Uruguay to play a friendly game against an African opponent

Ghana’s opponent at the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay has planned to play a friendly match against an African opponent before traveling to Qatar for the tournament.

Ghana in early April was drawn in Group H of the group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the draw ceremony held in Doha, Qatar.



In the group, the Black Stars will face off with giants Portugal, former champions Uruguay, and tricky South Korea.



At the tournament, Ghana will take on Portugal in the first match of the group stage before going on to play against Uruguay and South Korea in the second and third matches.

Checks made my footballghana has uncovered that Uruguay will engage an African side in a warm up game before the tournament commences. In addition, there is a planned friendly against Mexico, as well as the USA.



This year’s FIFA World Cup has been scheduled to be played between November and December.



The Black Stars after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, are keen on travelling to Qatar to make an impact.