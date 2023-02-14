0
2022 World Cup: We didn’t buy anything but disgrace – Nana Fitz

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz has claimed that Ghana’s performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was nothing short of a disgrace.

According to him, the monies invested in the Black Stars for the World Cup could have been invested in other things important to the game.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check, the former Cornerstone player stated that the taxpayers' money was not put to good use at the World Cup in Qatar.

“Right now, people are blaming government that we don’t have stadiums and there is no light at the stadiums but you take taxpayers' money to the World Cup and buy disgrace,” he stated.

He added, “the money that we took to the World Cup, we didn’t buy anything but disgrace. We performed poorly.”

Months after the World Cup, Nana Fitz believes it would be prudent if the GFA and the sports ministry account to Ghanaians on the monies spent at the World Cup.

