2022 World Cup: We gave everything against France – Morocco coach

Walid Regragui

The head coach of the Morocco national team, Walid Regragui has indicated that his side cannot have any shame after losing to France in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking after the defeat, the gaffer said his side can be proud after giving their all in the game against the defending world champions.



"We gave the maximum, that's the most important thing. We had a few injuries, we lost Aguerd in the warm-up, Saïss, Mazraoui at half-time (…) Against a team like France, the slightest mistake is paid for in cash.



“We cannot go to the final with the waste of the first period. It was much better in the second half, even if the second goal kills us. It doesn't take away everything we gave before,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said in his post-match interview.



In the semi-final game played at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday, goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani helped France to cruise past Morocco with a 2-0 win.

France will now take on Argentina in the final set to be played on Sunday, December 18.



Meanwhile, Morocco will fight for third place in a clash against Croatia.



