2022 World Cup: We must ensure Otto Addo's tactics work - Captain Andre Ayew to teammates

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has entreated his teammates to believe and ensure Otto Addo's tactics ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The ex-international led the four-time African champions to book a place in the Mundial.



Ghana cruised over Nigeria in a two-legged tie to return to the global showpiece with an away goal rule.



Andre, who was named the skipper for the side in 2019 believes the Black Stars' success at the World Cup in Qatar will hinge on making the tactics of Otto Addo work.



“I think he took us to the World Cup in those two important games," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“We know that it was a longer journey than just those two games but those two games were the important ones and you know we managed to make it to Qatar.

“So we have to make sure that we keep working, we follow his tactics, what he wants us to implement on the field, and to try to make it work.



“It’s not going to be easy, it has not been easy but you can see that we are trying to implement his style, and bit by bit we are getting there so we will keep preparing and get ready for the next game," he added.



The Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium before a 1-1 finish at the MKO Moshood Abiola Stadium.



Ghana have been housed in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea for the global football showpiece starting in November.