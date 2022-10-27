3
2022 World Cup: Winning bonus scraped, Black Stars players to be paid qualification bonus

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Akwasi Agyemang has confirmed that the payment of winning bonuses has been scrapped for the 2022 World Cup.

Despite being in a group where many do not give them a chance of survival, Akwasi Agyemang has said that the players have accepted to take only qualification bonus and not winning bonus.

“We have had a series of meetings with the players and agreed on qualifying bonuses. The players agreed because we took a leaf from our predecessors."

“We made the players understand that the money does not come from us the management committee but the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance”.

“The players are now aware of what they are entitled to but funding is another issue, which is why President Nana Akufo-Addo organized the fundraiser to get some money from Corporate Ghana for the team”, he said in an interview with Happy FM.

The Black Stars will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

