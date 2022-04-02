0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup draw: Check out which nations African teams will face

FPRmjRQXMAoSTQF World Cup is in Qatar

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The 2022 football World Cup draw took place on Friday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The 5 African representatives are featured in groups A, D, F, G and H.

Group A - Senegal: Senegal will play its first game against the Netherlands on Monday, November 21.

The AFCON champions will also have to face the host country, Qatar, and Ecuador.

Group D - Tunisia: The Eagles of Carthage will play defending champion France, Denmark, and an unknown opponent. The last nation to join these qualified teams will either be Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

Group F - Morocco: The Atlas Lions will have to battle against Canada, Belgium and Croatia.

Group G - Cameroon: A promising fixture will see 2021 AFCON third play Brazil. The Indomitable Lions were once called the Brazilians from Africa. The men of Rigobert Song will also play Switzerland and Serbia.

Group H - Ghana: Ghana is featured in the same group as Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on November 24.

The 2022 World Cup opening match will see Qatar -the host country- face Ecuador on November 21, 1 PM (local time).

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion