2022 World Cup draw: Ghana in pot 4 and likely to face Brazil, Germany, and Japan

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana await their group opponents for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the draw set to be held on Friday, April 1, in Doha.

Ghana qualified to the Mundial for the 4th time in its history after seeing off West African neighbors Nigeria in a two-legged tie in the final playoff games.



Ghana alongside the thirty-one other qualified countries including the four other reps from Africa will know their fate as far as the Mundial is concerned on Friday.



When is the draw for the World Cup in Qatar?



The draw for the group stage of the World Cup will take place on Friday, April 1 at 12:00 pm ET, at a gala event to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha. The draw will determine the composition of the eight groups of four teams that will make up the first phase of the competition.



Once the 32 teams have been divided into eight groups, it will be time to look ahead to the knockout rounds, as the schedule of matches has already been determined. The winner of group A will face the second of group B, the second of group A the winner of group B, and so on with the rest of the groups C-D, E-F and G-H.

Pots for the Qatar World Cup



Qatar, as hosts, will be seeded and is directly assigned to the A1 slot and they will play in Group A. The other seven seeded teams will be the seven teams with the highest FIFA ranking.



The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking will be assigned to Pot 2, while those ranked 16-23 with the best position will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the teams ranked 24-28, which will also include the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining winner of the UEFA play-offs.







Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, England, France, Argentina, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2: the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Mexico, Switzerland, USA, Uruguay, Croatia.



Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, South Korea, Tunisia.



Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales-Ukraine-Scotland, Peru, Costa Rica/New Zealand.







One country from each pot will be drawn into one group each and can draw any of the big boys in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars can draw Qatar from pot 1, the Netherlands from pot 2, and Canada in pot 3. Alternatively, Ghana can draw, Brazil, German, and Japan.



Qatar 2022 World Cup format and schedule



The Qatar World Cup, still with 32 teams, will maintain a classic format of eight groups of four teams that will play three round-robin, one-legged matches. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the Round of 16 and will face each other in the following format: A vs B, C vs D, E vs F, and G vs H.



In the World Cup, unlike what happens in the European Championship, there is an extra match, the third and fourth place match played by the two teams that lose in the semifinals, the day before the final.



Group stage: From November 21 to December 2

Round of 16: 3 to 6 December



Quarterfinals: December 9 and 10



Semifinals: December 13 and 14