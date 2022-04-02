5
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup draw: Time to exact revenge on Uruguay - Kurt Okraku

Luis Suarez 2010 Handball 610x400.jpeg Ghana Black Stars will be playing Uruguay in the World Cup

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of the  Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku says that the Black Stars will exact revenge on Uruguay when the two countries meet at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Both teams met at the quarter-finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long-range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free-kick.

On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goalwards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.

He was shown a red card and Ghana was awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post-match penalties.

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku told BBC Sport Africa: "It is clear it will be revenge time".

The Black Stars will play their first group match against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion